Child drowns in fish tank while trying to take toy in Ambattur

CHENNAI: A 15-month-old child drowned in a fish tank in her residence in Ambattur. The parents of the child had kept the fish tank on the floor and the child’s toy had fallen into the tank.

The child, in its attempt to retrieve the toy , drowned, police said.

The deceased was identified as Y Meenakshi, the only child of Yuvaraj (25) and Kausalya (23). The couple lived at Vanniyar street near Venkatapuram in Ambattur for the past one year, police said.

Yuvaraj had completed an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) course and was working as a plumber and electrician. On Sunday, he had left home during the early hours of the day for work in other part of the city

Around 4 pm on Sunday, his wife, Kausalya who came from the bathroom saw the child’s head inside the fish tank. Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the house and secured the child. The child was unconscious and was not responding after which they took a private hospital nearby.

From there, she was taken to the Government Children hospital in Egmore late night, where the child was declared brought dead.

Ambattur police secured the child’s body on information. The parents told police that they do not have suspicion in the child’s death and took the body. A case under Section 174 CrPC was registered.