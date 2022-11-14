Steel patches on road pose threat to motorists in Otteri

CHENNAI: Several steel road plates are placed in the middle of Cooks Road in Otteri even though the civic body authorities have ensure that patch works are done on the damaged road and drains are closed properly during the monsoon season.

These plates pose a threat to the motorists especially when the road is inundated due to intense rain spells in the city.

Also, when heavy vehicles pass on it, there is a a loud noise created, causing disturbance for the nearby school and residential areas.

“Earlier, a cement bar was constructed after the desilting of stormwater drain works was completed in the locality. During the rainy days, the cement concrete got weaker due to water absorption. Recently, the zonal officials placed the steel road plates which were used for metro rail works,” said V Sathiabalan, a social activist.

Now, it has become dangerous for the public, the edges of the plates have started to come out.

As Cooks Road road is being used by people from Perambur and Purasaiwakkam, during peak hours heavy traffic congestion is witnessed. Public are concerned about the condition and fear it might cause accidents.

“The same steel road plates are kept during metro rail works, which is not dangerous for the public. But the one city corporation placed does not cover a stretch. And not placed properly, it is risky for motorists to drive. In addition, it becomes noisy when buses and lorries pass through. We urge the authorities to make an alternative to cover the drains before heavy rain hits the city,” said R Karunakaran, a resident of Otteri.

When contacted zonal officer of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6) stated that the existing SWD was desilted recently, and cement concrete was constructed. During the rain, the cement bar was lowered.

“To prevent mishap, we have kept the steel road plates. We ensure that the concrete is constructed to cover the drains,” added the officer.