Several students of Chettinad Institute fell ill due to food poisoning

CHENNAI: Several students of Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute located at Kelambakkam reported illness allegedly after consuming the food at college hostel.

Combining both the boys’ and girls’ hostels, the institute has close to eight hostel blocks, and students on Sunday afternoon have consumed food prepared at the mess.

Speaking to DT Next, a studentstudying at the college said that on Sunday, those who consumed non-vegetarian food, which was chicken biryani and vegetable pulao both started feeling nauseous and restless from Sunday evening.

However, despite students reporting illness such as falling unconscious and vomiting, students allege that their parents were not kept informed by the wardens.

Speaking to DT Next, a parent said, “My daughter called me on Sunday night and informed me that several students at the hostel have reported fever, falling unconscious and have vomited. And, she herself is getting admitted to the hospital.”

“Upon hearing the news, I set out to see her on Sunday night and subsequently called the hostel warden, but received no response. Meanwhile, I was informed by others that many students are being admitted at the hospital. Through all these incidents, parents were barely kept informed,” added the parent.

The parent further added that there were students whose condition was much worse and were getting admitted at the hostel till Monday morning.

“I tried contacting the warden on Sunday night and dropped a message as well. However, I still have not received any response. Meanwhile I am told that the contractor of the hostel mess has been suspended by the Food Safety Department,” explained the parent.

Incidentally, DT Next was informed by the students that the warden has informed students not to speak to the media regarding the incident.

Despite multiple attempts, the wardens could not be contacted. However, a dean of the department on Sunday night claimed that he was not informed of any such incidents from students or staff.