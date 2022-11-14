Monsoon rains: 145 lakes in Tiruvallur reach full capacity

CHENNAI: With the Northeast monsoon picking up pace, as many as 145 lakes in the Tiruvallur district have already reached their full storage capacity.

The district has as many as 1,155 lakes maintained by the Water Resources Department and Rural Development Department. Of the 574 lakes maintained by the department, as many as 70 lakes have reached their 100 per cent capacity and 98 lakes have reached their 75 per cent capacity. Besides, 110 lakes have reached 50 per cent and 205 lakes have reached more than 25 per cent storage capacity. 85 lakes have less than 25 per cent water and 6 lakes have no water.

Of the 581 lakes maintained by the Rural Development department, as many as 75 lakes have reached their 100 per cent capacity and 129 lakes have reached their 75 per cent capacity. As many as 222 lakes have reached 50 per cent and 88 lakes have reached more than 25 per cent storage capacity. 67 lakes have less than 25 per cent water.

Meanwhile, District Collector Alby John Varghese requested the residents not to bath or take selfie near the lakes.