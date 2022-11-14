Medical textbooks translation into Tamil expected to end by Dec: Ma Su

CHENNAI: The work of translating the first-year medical books into Tamil is ongoing, at least seven books are translated out of 14 textbooks, and the remaining are expected to be finished in December, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday while addressing the media on the World Diabetes day at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMC).

“Three doctors have been assigned to complete the translation work of textbooks for medical students in the first year. So far, seven books have been translated, including medical technology, pediatrics, anesthesiology, and physiotherapy. The remaining seven first-year medical textbooks are in progress,” said Subramanian.

It is expected to be completed in the next 20 days and will be released by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The classes will be announced after the books are published,” he added.

Meanwhile, during the event conducted at KMC for World diabetic day, the minister distributed glucometers to diabetic patients and spread awareness among them. In Tamil Nadu, diabetic patients are identified through Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme and medical kits are provided regularly. At least 26.60 lakh medical kits are given for diabetes and over 19 lakh for those treated for diabetes and high blood pressure in the State.

Additionally, the state government provided 14.36 lakh free insulin for both children and adults with diabetes. A total cost of Rs 7.18 crore is spent by the government on insulin.