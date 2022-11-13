Two of three workers asphyxiated in water tank

VELLORE: Two of the three workers were asphyxiated when they climbed down a 12 feet deep ground level tank for removing centering material in Pernambut on Saturday. Murugesan (50) and his brother Venkatesan (44) of Marbenda hill village near Pernambut were hired by Abdul Wahab for construction work. The duo along with another Venkatesan (45) of Kothur village were asked to remove the centering material from the tank which had 2 feet of rain water inside. Venkatesan the younger brother who climbed down first fainted. Seeing this, Murugesan rushed in to save his brother, but he also swooned. Other Venkatesan suffered the same fate. Police and fire service personnel retrieved and rushed them to Pernambut GH, where Murugesan and Venkatesan of Kothur succumbed. The other one is in Vellore GMCH.