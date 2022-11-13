Tree fall on Sriperumbudur-Tiruvallur Road affect traffic for 3 hours

CHENNAI: Traffic was affected for around 3 hours on Saturday after a tree fell on the Sriperumbudur-Tiruvallur Road in Senkadu, due to heavy rains. It’s one of the busiest roads in the locality and many people who are working in the Sriperumbudur SIPCOT commute through it. However, residents said that only after two hours, officials visited the spot and made arrangements to clear the road. Later, after three hours, the highways staff and activists in the locality cleared the road and made way for the vehicles. The power supply was also affected since the tree fell on the electric pole.