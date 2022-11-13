Teen held under Pocso Act in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old youth under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for the alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl.

The arrested person was identified as N Yesuraj (19) of Choolaimedu.

Police investigations revealed that the arrested person was harassing a 16-year-old girl for the past few weeks asking her to get into a relationship with him.

On Saturday, when the girl was alone in her home, he went to her house. When the girl asked him to leave, the teenager attempted to behave inappropriately with her, police said.

The girl escaped from there and alerted the neighbours, who informed the police.

Kilpauk All Women Police Station (AWPS) reached the scene and arrested the accused. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.