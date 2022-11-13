Stalin to inspect rain-affected Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai tomorrow

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that he will inspect the rain-battered Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts tomorrow.

Following the overnight rain in Chennai, the Chief Minister inspected rain-affected areas in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone. During the inspection, Ministers KN Nehru and PK Sekar Babu and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi explained the flood mitigation works undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Responding to a question posed by media, Stalin said he will inspect the flood affected areas in Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore tomorrow and start from Chennai today evening.

When asked whether the State government is ready to face another spell of rain in the coming days, Stalin said that all steps are taken to ensure that rain water does not stagnate and added that people are appreciating the flood mitigation steps taken by the State government.

Stalin also launched the scheme of providing mosquito nets to the people living near water bodies at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Zonal Office, Chennai.

He also inspected the flyover works on Nullah Canal, Stephenson Road in Otteri and the ongoing rainwater drainage works on Pallavan Road.