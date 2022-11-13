Man murders uncle over property dispute in RA Puram

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a 31-year-old man who allegedly murdered his uncle over a property dispute in RA Puram. The accused has been identified as Arputharaj, who also lives in the city and yet to be arrested, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ponraj, who is a vegetable trader. Police said that he runs the business along with his son-in-law and lived with the family in RA Puram. Preliminary investigations revealed that Ponraj had a property dispute with his relatives in their native in Tuticorin for the past ten years.

Ponraj’s family had visited Tuticorin for a family event recently, where quarrel broke out between Ponraj’s family and the opposite group. Tensions flared between both sides and words were exchanged.

On Saturday, the suspect Arputharaj visited his uncle, Ponraj at his residence, when he was alone and picked up an argument with him. In the melee, he took a kitchen knife and attacked Ponraj, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Ponraj’s family found him lying in a pool of blood and took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Abhiramapuram secured the body on information and moved it to Government Royapettah hospital for autopsy. Special teams have been formed to nab Arputharaj, who is at large.