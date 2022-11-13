City

Heavy rains: 77 lakes in Chengalpattu reach full capacity

The Public Works Department officials are constantly monitoring the lakes to prevent them from breaching due to the increasing water inflow.
CHENNAI: As many as 77 lakes in Chengalpattu district have reached their full capacity due to continuous rains. The main lakes of the district, including Manamathi lake and Taiyur lake, are already full.

Heavy rains have been pounding the State as the Northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu. Moderate to heavy rain is falling in various districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, for the next few days.

