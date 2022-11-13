DT Next Impact: Inlet of Chitlapakkam lake opened to avoid flooding

CHENNAI: A day after DT Next published a story about flooding in Chitlapakkam area, the Tambaram Corporation has opened the inlets of the Chitlapakkam lake so that run-off flood water could enter the lake, on Saturday.

P Viswanathan of Chitlapakkam Residents Associations Coordination Committee said that several areas in southern part of Chitlapakkam gets inundated as the inlet gate of the lake remains closed even during heavy rains. He also urged the civic body to open the inlet and let the water into the lake to avoid flooding.

"Instead of letting the water into the lake, the local body diverted the water through a canal around the lake to flood southern parts of the locality," he had said.

Following a report published in this newspaper, Tambaram Corporation workers opened the inlets and blocked the side canal with sand bags.

"Now, water enters the lake. However, this is a temporary measure. A sewage pumping station should be build near the lake and underground sewer lines should be completed so that sewage mixed rainwater can prevented from entering the lake," he said.