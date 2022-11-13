Citizen Connect: Unremoved SWD works shelters creating nuisance

CHENNAI: While the encroachments by the homeless and the poor are constantly removed or evacuated the encroachments by the civic authorities in the form of temporary shelters continue to be an issue for motorists and public.

The Chennai Corporation recently awarded contracts for the private players to construct storm water drains in several parts of Central Chennai. Similarly, in ward 58 storm water drain works were started and the contractors had created a few temporary shelters for the workers to stay and store their equipment. Even after the drain work is completed these structures are not removed by the private contractors. “Already there is a space constraint for the vehicles plying along interior roads and these permanently encroached structures eats into the road space,” said S Ilango, a daily labourer.

“The anti-socials in the locality also use this structure to consume alcohol during late evenings and the stray dogs find solace in these structures adding to the nuisance. Garbage is also dumped near the structure in Salai Street, (Vepery) opposite to Uthukattu Amman Temple and there is no hygiene in the street,” said A Srinivasan, another local resident demanding better sweeping and cleaning of garbage near the temple.

Another major issue is that the garbage that piles up near the shelter invite rodents. The breeding of rats also goes unchecked in the stretch due to poor sanitation and few people also use the structure as a urinal. The Corporation authorities should clear the structure, debris and the accumulated garbage, Srinivasan urged.

When contacted, the office of the Egmore Assembly constituency, the office attendants assured that the issue will be taken up with the legislator seeking official intervention. We are attending such complaints by coordinating with the Corporation officials, the sources said.