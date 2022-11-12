Two teens, juvenile held for knifepoint robbery near Kasimedu

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested three persons - two 19-year-olds and a minor for alleged knifepoint robbery of a truck driver near Kasimedu last month.

The truck driver, V Gavaskar (32) of Tiruvannamalai, had parked his truck near Kasimedu, waiting to unload his consignment in Chennai Port, on October 10.

Around 4 am, Gavaskar was woken up by a five-member gang who threatened him with a knife and asked him to part with the cash he was carrying.

After they found that there was no cash on the truck driver, the gang took his mobile phone and fled the scene.

Based on the truck driver’s complaint, North Beach Police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.

On Friday, police arrested A Suresh (19) of Tiruvottiyur and D Nelin Gerald (19) of Ennore and a minor boy in connection with the crime.

The teenagers were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. The juvenile was admitted to a government home for boys. Search is on for two of their accomplices, who have escaped with the stolen items.

Of the arrested, Gerald already has two waylaying cases against him, police said.