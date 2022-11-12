Rheumatology dept of RGGGH celebrates golden jubilee

A microvascular examination device called Nailfold capillaroscopy, which is a highly sensitive, safe, and noninvasive imaging technique to assess pathological changes in the body was procured at a cost of Rs 14.4 lakh under the Chief Minister's Insurance Scheme and it was opened for public use at the hospital on Saturday. A public library for patients was also inaugurated.

The Golden Jubilee of the department began with the launch of the special unit of Rheumatology laboratory. The department provides bone marrow transplantation, which is a life-saving treatment for serious blood-related diseases such as leukemia and Aplastic Anaemia. For the patients, this advanced treatment is provided under the CMCHIS. The Health Minister urged the public to donate stem cells through stem cell registries (DKMS, DAIRI, JEEVAN, MDRI).

He said that the status of the department has been upgraded as an institute, and it is functioning in a new building with 120 beds since last year. At least 300 out-patients are being benefited daily and the intensive care unit is functioning with 10 beds. Expensive biologics are administered to people with rheumatoid arthritis and multi-organ damage, and the department also performs cross-matching tests required for organ transplantation in Madras Medical College.

