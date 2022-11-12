Intruders loot valuables from secretariat staff's house in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 15 sovereign gold ornaments from the house of a secretariat staff in Tambaram on Saturday.

The victim Venkatraman and his wife Thangam were residents of Puthuvanchery near Tambaram. Thangam is the staff in the Secretariat. On Friday night Venkatraman and his family were sleeping in the room on the first floor. On Saturday around 4 am, he noticed the light was turned on the house on the ground floor and suspicion went to check the house.There he found the front door was broken and the 15 sovereign gold ornaments and a temple undiyal which was kept inside the locker were looted by the intruders. On information, the Selaiyur police who visited the spot registered a case and are trying to identify the intruders with the help of CCTV in the locality.