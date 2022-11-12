Heavy rains: Outflow from Chembarambakkam Lake increased

CHENNAI: With heavy rains filling up Chennai lakes fast, water has been released from Chembarambakkam Lake on Saturday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Public Works Department officials initally decided to release 500 cubic feet of water but with the intense rains, 1,000 cubic feet of water was let out at 3 pm today.

The PWD officials also mentioned that there is a possibility of releasing more water, depending on the rains. The water level in Chembarambakkam lake will be monitored at 21 feet, officials added.

The Kancheepuram District Collector has asked people in the nearby locality to evacuate as a preventive measure.

As a warning for very heavy rainfall is predicted till Sunday, the fishermen across the State are asked not to venture into the sea till Sunday. The wind is expected to blow at a speed of 40 to 45 kmph in the Gulf of Mannar and its adjoining areas such as the Kanniyakumari coast, the entire coastal stretch and the southwest Bay of Bengal.