CMRL works: Traffic diversions in Alwarpet for next 3 years

CHENNAI: With Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s (CMRL) proposed works at Kavignar Bharathidasan Road, Chennai city traffic police has announced traffic changes in and around Alwarpet for the next three years.

The traffic changes were effected on a trial basis for a week from November 5 to November 11. From Saturday (Nov 12), the changes will be in effect for next three years, police said.

Accordingly, TTK Salai from Chamiers Road Junction to KB Dasan Road junction is declared as one - way.

CP Ramasamy Road from CV Raman Road junction to RA Puram 2nd Main Road Junction is declared as one - way.

Vehicles from Anna Salai through Kavignar Bharatidasan Road intending to go to TTK Road are restricted in which, MTC Buses will be diverted along Thiruvalluvar Salai and Eldams Road. LMV can ply through Seethammal Colony 1st Main Road.

Vehicles from TTK Road intending to go to Alwarpet signal will be restricted at the Junction of Bharathidasan Road in which, MTC Buses will be diverted along Thiruvalluvar Salai. LMV can ply on Seethammal Colony 1st Main Road or CV Raman Road.

MTC Buses from Alwarpet Bridge intending to go to Chamiers Road can ply via. C.P.Ramasamy Road and Chamiers Road.

MTC Buses from Luz Church Road intending to go to Alwarpet Signal is restricted and same will be diverted along TTK Road, Alwarpet bridge service road.