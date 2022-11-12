Amit Shah discusses party growth, 2024 formula with state BJP leaders

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday took stock of the state unit’s political activities and held discussions with senior party leaders and members of the core committee on key issues related to the party’s growth in the State.

During the hour-long programme in the party headquarters, Kamalalayam, Shah insisted BJP office-bearers focus on party development and strengthen it at the grassroots level.

On the occasion, party social media and IT wing president CTR Nirmal Kumar and state legal wing president Paul Kanagaraj submitted a memorandum regarding the cases filed against the party functionaries on various charges for their social media posts. “Shah has assured to take appropriate action against the fabricated cases filed against our functionaries,” state BJP president K Annamalai said.

Shah interacted with Union Minister L Murugan, former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, party floor leader Nainar Nagendran, and several other senior leaders during the meeting.

Shah also enquired situation in Coimbatore following the car bomb blast incident on Oct 23.

Former state president CP Radhakrishnan appealed to the Union Home Minister to strengthen NIA in the State to weed out the terror elements.

Categorically denying any talk related to AIADMK infighting, Annamalai said, “Our party has already made clear that our alliance with the AIADMK is not based on personalities. AIADMK cadres will decide their leader.”

He also downplayed former CMs Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam meeting PM Modi in Madurai on Friday terming it apolitical.