All depts working together to prevent inundation in Chennai: Mayor

CHENNAI: During last year's Northeast monsoon, Chennai city was inundated, whereas now there is no such situation experienced as all the departments are working together to prevent inundation, Chennai mayor R Priya said on Saturday after distributing mosquito nets along with Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekarbabu for people staying near river bank in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone.

"At least 2.50 lakh mosquito nets are available in Chennai, and it will be distributed to those staying in low-lying areas and roadside. Earlier, only four fogging machines were used per division, and now an additional 10 fogging machines are available for each division," said Priya.

The road patch works are ongoing at the places where stormwater drain construction was completed. The re-laying work will begin in January. The Mayor added that in 2021 monsoon season, several parts of the city experienced rainwater and sewage stagnation.

"As per the Chief Minister's direction, all the departments, including Chennai metrowater board, Tangedco are involved to prevent water loggging during the ongoing NE monsoon season," the Mayor said.