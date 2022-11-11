Pretending to help, prof misbehaves with rider; held

CHENNAI: A college professor, who allegedly misbehaved with a woman while pretending to help when she fell from the scooter, was arrested by the police in Madipakkam on Friday. When the 35-year-old woman from Adyar was travelling on her scooter at Madipakkam Ram Nagar, Tamilselvan (35) of Velachery allegedly rammed her with his bike. He then went to help her but allegedly hugged her while lifting her. Furious over this, the woman attacked him, seeing which passersby gathered there. He threatened to kill the woman and immediately fled from the spot. Based on her complaint, the Madipakkam all-women police visited the spot and identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage that captured his bike registration number. Later in the evening, officials detained Tamilselvan from his house and also seized the bike. Officials said he was drunk at the time of the incident. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.