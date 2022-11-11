City

Orange alert for Chennai likely to continue for two days

CHENNAI: Heavy rain which began last night continued to lash several parts of the city on Friday, under the influence of low-pressure area strengthened into well-marked low-pressure over southwest Bay of Bengal.

An orange alert issued for Chennai is likely to continue for the next two days. The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) predicted rain for coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu for the next few hours.

The low- pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri- Lanka coast is now seen as a well- marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri-Lanka and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu – Puducherry coasts till November 12. And further, move west-northwestwards and move across Tamil Nadu – Puducherry and Kerala by November 13.

Several areas in the city, including Thiruvottriyur, Nungambakkam, Arumbakkam, Ekkatuthangal, and Egmore, experienced intense spells from Thursday night. And various parts of Chennai witnessed water stagnation for several hours.

As per the bulletin, Tamil Nadu coastal and adjoining districts - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurrichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram are likely to get moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next few hours.

At least 19 districts, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Karur, Tiruchy, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Tirupathur is expected to receive light to moderate showers.

According to RMC, up to 7.30 am rainfall data, Chennai – Nungambakkam recorded 48 mm, Meenambakkam and Anna University 47 mm each, Taramani 58 mm, YMCA Nandhanam 59.5 mm, and West Tambaram 33.5 mm rainfall.

