No water stagnation in Kolathur, Pulainthope: KN Nehru

CHENNAI: There was no water stagnation in several areas such as Kolathur, Pattalam and Pullainthope like previous rain spell in Chennai, said Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru after inspecting the control room at Ripon Building on Friday.

“In the beginning of the month, when Chennai received intense rainfall, Kolathur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar were severely impacted due to water stagnation. In the last 24 hours (November 10 from 8.30 am to November 11 8.30 am), the city received 64 mm of rainfall, the highest in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar with 38 mm. However, with continuous monitoring and stagnated water was drained out immediately, there was no flooding in these localities,” said Nehru.

"Last night, two trees fell down, which were removed immediately. Till now, at least 92 trees and branches have been removed. There are 900 motor pumps installed, of which 116 pumps are in use and others are on standby. In addition, only 34 complaints have been received so far," he added.

He further added that civic body authorities are ready to handle the situation of Chennai's intense showers in the coming days. But, weather officials predicted only 10 cm rainfall for Chennai during the NE monsoon.