Heavy rains: Water outflow from Puzhal lake to be increased

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the lake has been receiving around 1000 cubic feet due to continuous downpours. It is also said that the water resources department officials have decided to gradually increase the outflow of water from the lake from 100 cubic feet to 500 cubic feet.

Meanwhile, Dr Alby John, Collector of Tiruvallur, said that all department teams are on high alert.

He tweeted, "Rainfall details in Tiruvallur in the last 24 hours. Today heavy rains are predicted. All department teams on alert. #Tiruvallur."

In the last 24 hours, Ponneri received the highest of 69 mm rainfall followed by Cholavaram with 61 mm and Red Hills with 54 mm.