Gold worth Rs 2.34 crore seized, nine flyers arrested

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the Chennai international airport seized gold worth Rs 2.34 crore and arrested nine passengers on Friday. Based on intelligence input, officials intercepted six passengers who arrived from Dubai at the exit. On examination, two gold cut bits totaling 50 grams were found from their pant pocket. also, each passenger was found to have concealed two cardboard boxes in checked-in baggage, from which gold in dust form pasted inside was found. In total, 5.26 kg of gold of 24K purity, valued at Rs 2.34 crore was seized under Customs Act, 1962. All the passengers were arrested for further investigation