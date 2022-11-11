Construction worker electrocuted at site

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old construction worker was electrocuted in Pallavaram on Wednesday. The deceased Kumar was working at the house of Thangaraj of Kuluthumedu where construction was going on. Wednesday night, since it was dark, Kumar (45) took a light bulb plugged into a switchboard and was finding his way when he got electrocuted and fell unconscious. Though an ambulance was called Kumar was declared dead by then. Pallavaram police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. Police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.