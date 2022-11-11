Chennai rains: 12 international & 16 domestic flights delayed

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rains in Chennai and its suburbs, a total of 28 flights -- 12 international flights and 16 domestic flights, departing from Chennai airport have been delayed.

Traffic congestion on the roads also resulted in delays in the arrival of air passengers, pilots and flight attendants to the Chennai airport.

A Lufthansha flight from Chennai to Frankfurt, an Air France flight to France, and 12 international flights, including Dubai Doha, Sharjah, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, and 16 domestic flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Andaman, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Madurai and Tiruchy, on total of 28 flights, have been delayed ranging from 30 minutes to an hour.