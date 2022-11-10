Water grievance meeting in Chennai this Saturday: Details inside

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) to conduct its monthly grievance meeting on Saturday.

A Metrowater press release said that the grievance meetings will be held at the area offices of each of the 15 areas (zones) between 10 am to 1 pm.

The grievance meetings will be presided by superintendent engineers, in which the public can get clarifications on doubts pertaining to water and sewage connections, tax issues, and other issues.

The release added that the public are requested to utilize the open house meeting to record their complaints regarding water supply and sewerage apart from pending water and sewer new connections as well as maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures.