Techie stabbed to death by husband in Muthialpet

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old woman, working as a techie in a computer firm, was allegedly murdered by her 45-year-old husband working as a manager in a private bank, in Muthialpet area on Wednesday.

Police said that the man identified as Asif Iqbal, working a bank in Mylapore , killed his wife, Priyanka Batra, amidst a quarrel at home on Wednesday. The two used to quarrel on a regular basis as the man doubted his wife's fidelity. The couple didn't have children.

Both hailed from Odisha and were staying at an apartment in Mannadi.

In a fit of rage, he took a knife and killed his wife on Wednesday afternoon. Based on a complaint from the owner of the house, where the couple was staying in rent, the police arrested Asif Iqbal on murder charges.