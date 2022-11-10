Techie stabbed to death by husband in Muthialpet

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old woman, working as a techie in a computer firm, was allegedly murdered by her 45-year-old husband working as a manager in a private bank, in Muthialpet area on Wednesday.
Police said that the man identified as Asif Iqbal, working a bank in Mylapore , killed his wife, Priyanka Batra, amidst a quarrel at home on Wednesday. The two used to quarrel on a regular basis as the man doubted his wife's fidelity. The couple didn't have children.
Both hailed from Odisha and were staying at an apartment in Mannadi.
In a fit of rage, he took a knife and killed his wife on Wednesday afternoon. Based on a complaint from the owner of the house, where the couple was staying in rent, the police arrested Asif Iqbal on murder charges.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android