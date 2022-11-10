CA student kills self, cops probing motive

CHENNAI: A chartered accountant student killed himself at his house in Mylapore due to alleged fear of examination.

The deceased was identified as V Saran, (22), a native of Dharmapuri. He was staying at Rakiyappan street in Mylapore. While his father has told the police that the youth was afraid of an examination which is scheduled to be held soon as his performance in previous exams were not very good, the police are also looking if he was addicted to any gaming app and if he had borrowed money from anyone to spend on the app in the past.

The deceased man was staying with four other students at a rental house in Mylapore. Others who went to their native towns to celebrate Diwali had not returned to the city.

Only Saran had returned to Chennai. Saran’s father Vadivelu called the house owner Venkatesh and asked him to check on his son, Saran, as he could not reach him continuously since Wednesday noon.

Venkatesh found the door was locked from the inside and he peeped through the window and found Saran dead. He informed Saran’s father and also alerted the police.

The Mylapore police recovered his body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital. The cops also recovered a suicide note from his person that ‘Life no happiness’ scribbled on a piece of paper. Police had recovered Saran’s mobile phone and will be examining it to know if his death has anything to do with games and loans. However, his father denied any knowledge of his son’s possible interest in mobile games.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on. Though the state government has banned online gamble and games involving money, police are also looking into the possibility of the youth getting involved in the online games. “He could have borrowed money when he was playing in the past. Now, the borrowers must have started asking to return the money. Only after analyzing his phone records. We will be able to say something about the issue, ” a senior police official said.