Multi-level car parking launch at Chennai airport delayed further

CHENNAI: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has decided to use the existing car parking area for the next six months and a tender was issued on Tuesday. The Multi-level car parking which was constructed at Rs 250 crore is not yet inaugurated though the works got completed 10 months ago.

The construction of the MultiLevel Car Parking (MLCP) in the Chennai airport made the air commuters happy as they don't need to suffer in the traffic at the car parking area. However, even though the works were completed way back, the MLCP is yet to be inaugurated and officials have decided to use the existing car parking for the next six months, which irks commuters.

The MLCP was constructed in the Chennai airport at the cost of Rs 250 crore in 3.36 lakh Square feet on six floors that is capable of parking around 2,000 cars. It even has electric vehicle charging station and people can book their slots for charging through online. In January, it was announced that the MLCP would be inaugurated for the public in a month, but later in July, it was said that all the construction work got completed and the MLCP would be open for the public from August 1.

However, the car parking was not inaugurated on that day since there was a delay in getting a clearance certificate from the fire department. Later, the staff who are working in the existing car parking filed a case in the court seeking that they should be deployed on duty in the area. Since the case is pending in the court the inauguration is getting delayed.

Now, the AAI on Tuesday announced a tender for the existing car parking area for a minimum of six months till the MLCP becomes functional. They said that the private firm which takes the tender can charge Rs. 40 per vehicle for 30 minutes and Rs 100 for two hours.

However, passengers are unhappy about not using the MLCP which was constructed with the latest facilities.