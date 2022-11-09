From primates to friends, the U-turn ain’t surprising

CHENNAI: Recently, the BJP state president K Annamalai went ballistic on journalists in Cuddalore and called them monkeys. When journalists demanded an apology in Coimbatore a few days later, he refused and said that he did nothing wrong, and an apology was not in his blood.

Ironically, this incident took place a few days after he extended his solidarity to journalists when State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji cautioned journalists with legal action for writing articles on liquor sales during Deepavali festival.

But now, there seems to be a transformation in his behaviour towards journalists. Since then, he has been seen being friendly to scribes. He even patted a journalist’s cheek and asked him and a few other to be careful while going out for reporting during rains. In another encounter, he requested journos to have food before leaving.

Of course, media persons were not amused as they know to expect such different behavioural patterns. Known for shooting down the proverbial messenger, and insulting scribes who ask uncomfortable questions, the 37-year-old BJP leader has spared none.

While some leaders and functionaries of the party expressed their regret over his approach, a functionary admitted to this journalist there was no chance of course correction and quipped with an adage: “Old habits die hard”.

— Shanmugha Sundaram J, Chennai