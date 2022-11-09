DT Campus: 15 occupational therapists well placed in USA

CHENNAI: The students of SRM College of Occupational Therapy were placed as Occupational Therapists in the United States of America (USA) with attractive pay packages. On their success, students at a programme in Chennai said the training and exposure they received at the college helped them taste success in the interview, which involved group discussion and a one-to-one interview.

A group of 15 students, of Masters in Occupational Therapy course of the college, were selected as Occupational Therapists and will be placed at Pleasanton in South California in USA at an attractive pay package that ranges from USD 70,000 - 72,000 per annum which is equivalent to Rs 50 lakh per annum in Indian currency.

A Ravikumar, Pro Vice Chancellor (MHS) at SRMIST said the profession of Occupational Therapy had gained a good deal of prominence and it is about helping the people get back to normal lives. The role of occupational therapists could not be undermined and training them was not an easy task, he said.

According to him, it is a challenge and the work done in generating professionals in the field of occupational therapy at the institution was commendable. “They have provided all the required infrastructure and facilities at the institution with an objective of generating talented manpower in this segment,” he added.

He also said getting a chance to work abroad is very good in terms of pay prospects and experience and working abroad helps learn a lot of nuances regarding the profession.