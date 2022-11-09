CMRL works: Traffic diversions near Panagal Park on trial basis

CHENNAI: Chennai city police on Wednesday announced traffic diversions in and around Panagal Park on a trial basis for a week due to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) works, from November 12.

Accordingly, in and around Panagal park, vehicles can ply on Thiyagaraja Road from Panagal Park towards Ma.Po.Si. Statue instead of Thanikachalam Road junction to Panagal Park.

Vehicles from Prakasam Road through Bashyam Road intending to go to Pothys will be restricted and same will be diverted along Thiyagaraya Road and Thanikachalam Road.

MTC Buses intending to go to Thanikachalam Road from Burkit road will be restricted and the same will be diverted along Sivanganam Street and Thiyagaraya Road.

In and around Venkatanarayana road, vehicles coming from Burkit signal intending to go to Anna Salai along Venkatanarayana road will be restricted and the same will be diverted along Hindi Prachara Saba, South Boag road, Ma. Po. Si. Junction and Anna Salai.

Vehicles coming from T.Nagar - Madley along Burkit road intending to go to Anna Salai through Venkatanarayana road is restricted and the same will be diverted along Mooparappan Street, link Road and Anna Salai.

Vehicles can ply on Venkatanarayana Road from Nandanam junction to Panagal Park as usual.