Citizen Connect: Chronic cattle, garbage menace irk Pammal residents

CHENNAI: Still, it is a twin chronic issue at Devadas Street at Pammal bordering Pallavaram area. The main issues are cattle menace and garbage. Though several complaints were lodged with the Tambaram Corporation and Pammal Municipality no action was taken yet to solve the issue, the local residents say.

K Gopinath, a local living near the garbage strewn patch, rued that the garbage were not only attracting cattle, but also stray dogs, which poses threat at night. “Sometimes the street lights were not working especially during monsoon season, which also poses threat, especially to the motorists, who find it difficult to spot ‘buffaloes’ in the night while riding,” he added.

When contacted a senior official from the Pammal Municipality, said that fine was imposed several times on cattle owners and they were told in strict terms not to let the animal on the streets. “Despite imposing fines, still the problem persists.”

R Sujatha, another resident of Devadas Street, said that the stray dogs, which gather near the garbage area, will often chase the motorists.

“Even Tambaram Corporation officially erected a board waring the offenders not to throw garbage in that area and if they commit the mistake, they will be slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000,” she said adding “even the warning did not work.” Sujatha also pointed out that earlier, there was a small mobile hotel so that people did not throw garbage there.

The official from the Pammal Municipality pointed out that clear instructions were given to the workers to collect garbage on daily basis from the spot.