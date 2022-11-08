Storage in reservoirs feeding Chennai can last till July 2023

CHENNAI: Due to the intense spell of rains expected from Thursday, water managers have started micro monitoring the inflow of water and the rainfall received in the catchment areas of water bodies located in greater Chennai region (Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram areas), an informed official in Water Resources Department said.
The 5 reservoirs have nearly 9 TMC of water and this will be sufficient till July 2023. “Though the meteorological department forecasts heavy rain for Chennai and its neighbourhood from November 10, we’re fully prepared for heavy rains and deficit too,” said the official.
The city requires 1 TMC of drinking water from the dams and the water discharge from the dams will be based on the rainfall in catchment areas. On Tuesday, the department increased the outflow from the Chembarambakkam reservoir, as it had water for around 4 feet. Only if there’s an increase in inflow, the surplus from the reservoir is drained.
At present, Chembarambakkam reservoir has 2.700 TMC water against 3.645 TMC, where 716 cusecs of water is released. Similarly, Red Hills reservoir also has the maximum storage capacity with 2.740 TMC, and 292 cusecs water is discharged. Around 228 cusecs and 100 cusecs of water was released from Veeranam and Kannakottai Thervoy Kandigai reservoirs.
The water managers are also monitoring the Poondi dam, which is another major source of drinking water, official sources said. “In case of heavy rains, the field engineers will monitor the inflow and the outflow each hour, and necessary action will be taken. All big reservoirs in the state will be monitored for the next two months,” another senior official at the Secretariat said.
