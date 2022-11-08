Storage in reservoirs feeding Chennai can last till July 2023

CHENNAI: Due to the intense spell of rains expected from Thursday, water managers have started micro monitoring the inflow of water and the rainfall received in the catchment areas of water bodies located in greater Chennai region (Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram areas), an informed official in Water Resources Department said.

The 5 reservoirs have nearly 9 TMC of water and this will be sufficient till July 2023. “Though the meteorological department forecasts heavy rain for Chennai and its neighbourhood from November 10, we’re fully prepared for heavy rains and deficit too,” said the official.

The city requires 1 TMC of drinking water from the dams and the water discharge from the dams will be based on the rainfall in catchment areas. On Tuesday, the department increased the outflow from the Chembarambakkam reservoir, as it had water for around 4 feet. Only if there’s an increase in inflow, the surplus from the reservoir is drained.