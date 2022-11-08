Idol smuggler Subhash Kapoor won’t pay fine; finds comfort in prison

CHENNAI: International idol smuggler Subhash Chandra Kapoor, who was sentenced to 10 years’ jail term, is refusing to pay the fine of Rs 7,000 slapped on him by the court. “He is still in prison. He has not been released as he has not paid the fine amount so far,” sources said.

Though Kapoor, a US national, was sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment under three IPC sections, it was fixed for 10 years concurrently. He is claiming and insisting that the sentence is for 10 years but he has already spent nearly 11 years so there should be no fine for him, sources added.

It is not clear if it is a strategy on part of Kapoor, once a multi-millionaire, to delay the possibility of getting himself picked up by US Homeland Security sleuths, who are waiting for him because of the number of cases he is facing in that country.

Kapoor was arrayed as the first accused in the Udayarpalayam police station (Ariyalur) case which involved the commission of offences of burglary and illegal export of 19 antique idols valued above Rs 94 crore to the Art of the Past Gallery, Manhattan, and New York, USA which is owned by him.

He was detained by German Police on October 30, 2011 at German Cologne Airport based on a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol. He was handed over to Idol Wing Police, Chennai on July 13, 2012 at German Cologne Airport and extradited to India.

He was remanded in judicial custody by the Judicial Magistrate, Jayankondam, Ariyalur on July 14, 2012 and is currently lodged at Central Prison, Tiruchy. He was sentenced on November 1, this year by a designated court in Kumbakonam.

According to officers, Kapoor, in the past, had been trying out various dilatory tactics, which caused a delay in the trial. The delay had caused diplomatic tension between India and Germany as the latter started stalling other extradition requests citing the delay in the trial of the Kapoor case.