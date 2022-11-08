Guest worker electrocuted in restaurant

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old worker from Tripura died of electrocution at a restaurant in Santhome after he allegedly touched a loose wire from a light during the early hours of Monday. The deceased was identified as Biswanath Jamatia, who has been working at the restaurant for the past one year. During the early hours of Monday, he turned up for work and was washing the dishes when he got electrocuted, Foreshore Estate police said. Biswanath swooned and fell to the ground unconscious. It was the other staff of the restaurant who found Biswanath unconscious and alerted the owners. He was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Foreshore Estate police secured the body and sent it for autopsy, and registered a case. His family in Tripura was informed about the incident, officials said.