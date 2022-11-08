Elderly couple suffer burns in suspected suicide pact

CHENNAI: An elderly couple is being treated with severe burn injuries after they allegedly set themselves on fire at their residence in Aynavaram on Monday night. They were identified as Karunakaran (70), a retired railway employee, and his wife, Padmavathy (65). Police said the couple was staying alone in a rented house, while their four children are staying in different parts of the city. Officials said they were depressed, as there were none to take care of them in their old age. On Monday night, neighbours who rushed to the house after hearing loud screams found them unconscious with burn injuries. Police suspect that the couple attempted suicide. They were moved to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, and are said to be in a critical condition.