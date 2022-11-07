Man who murdered wife, staged drama arrested near Chennai

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 30-year-old man who murdered his wife and staged a drama that she was electrocuted in Maduranthakam on Sunday.

The arrested man was identifed as Rajith Kumar of Kalinipakkam in Maduranthakam, an employee at a private firm in Maraimalai Nagar. Rajith was married to Sumathi (25) five years ago and the couple has two children.

Police said recently Rajith grew suspicious of his wife's behaviour and the couple used to quarrel often for the same. On Saturday, Rajith informed the family members that Sumathi was electrocuted while ironing the clothes and was rushing up the arrangements for the funeral.

Sumathi's family members who could not believe that their daughter was electrocuted filed a complaint at the Maduranthakam police station. Soon, the police, who visited the spot, took the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

On Sunday, in the post-mortem report, it was confirmed that Sumathi had severe injuries on her head and she was strangled to death.

Soon, the police detained Ranjith and during the inquiry, he told the police that on Saturday when Ranjth returned home Sumathi was on a call with an unknown person for a long time.

Ranjith who got angry attacked her head using a wooden log and she fell unconscious. Then, Ranjith took a rope and suffocated her to death. The police later arrested Ranjith and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.