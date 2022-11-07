Man held for snatching phone from youngster in Teynampet

CHENNAI: Police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old man for snatching a mobile phone from a youth in Teynampet.

The arrested person was identified as S Vignesh (27) of Hastinapuram near Chromepet.

Police were investigating a complaint from J Naveen Kumar (22) of Giriappa road, Teynampet.

According to his complaint, on October 17, around 12.30 pm, when Naveen Kumar was walking along chamiers road, talking on his phone, a biker snatched his phone and fled.

Police perused CCTV footage in the area and zeroed in on the accused.

Teynampet police recovered the stolen mobile phone and seized the bike used for the theft.

The arrested man, Vignesh, was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.