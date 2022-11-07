Koyambedu traders to give left over veggies to orphanages, homes

CHENNAI: To prevent wastage of tonnes of vegetables and fruits left over at Koyambedu wholesale market every day, market management committee (MMC) initiated a project from Monday in which the traders shall give away the remaining perishable commodities.

The products will be distributed to 40 orphanages, old-age homes, and mental retarded homes for free of cost.

"Earlier, the vegetables seized from the evicted illegal encroachments near the market area. At least 500 kg of commodities were distributed to these homes daily. Though it has been followed systematically after the Covid pandemic, we were able to help only 7-8 homes," said S Shanthi, Chief Administration Officer, MMC.

She added, "As it will be regularised from today, all the 40 homes will be benefited through this project. In addition, traders should give away the rotten vegetables to the biogas plants. But, we spotted that traders have distributed even fresh tables in tonnes. To avoid waste we have implemented the scheme."

The traders are instructed to keep the remaining vegetables and fruits at the end of the day to the control room. Later, it will be collected by the orphanage and old age home.

The initiative has been welcomed among the traders too. They stated that instead of dumping the remaining vegetables and fruit waste, through this system, many children and senior citizens are struggling to purchase perishable commodities will be benefited.

R Muthukumar, a semi-wholesale trader at Koyambedu wholesale market said, "Recently, the commodities are wasted from both wholesale and retail shops in the market. We are willing to distribute the left over fruits and vegetables as per the direction by the MMC authorities. And will make sure it is followed."