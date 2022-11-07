IIT-M, Sutherland partner to provide support to 10K students

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) and Sutherland, have partnered to support the education of 10,000 students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds by launching a program to provide scholarship funding to qualified students that reduce the cost of certification by 50%.

This scholarship funding enabled students to obtain certification in the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) online courses.

Andrew Thangaraj, NPTEL Coordinator, at IIT Madras, said, “With the support from Sutherland, these students, many of whom hail from families of first-generation learners, now have the opportunity to obtain NPTEL certification.”

NPTEL currently works closely with more than 5,000 colleges across the country, including engineering, arts, commerce, science and management. Many students and faculty take these certification examinations to improve their employability and upskill themselves with the latest skills in their area,” an IIT-Madras release on Monday said.

“Our investment in the education of these future leaders reflects our commitment to developing talent that enables the digital transformation of organisations. And we all benefit when tomorrow's workforce is better equipped to succeed in our digital future,” said Anil Joseph, senior vice president, Global People Operations, Sutherland.

The NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs, including IIT Madras, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) under the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. It offers more than 600 courses for certification every semester on the national Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) portal - https://swayam.gov.in/ - in various engineering disciplines, sciences, humanities and management and also focuses on relevant exposure to the latest tools and technologies.