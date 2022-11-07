Free housing scheme for construction welfare board members in TN

CHENNAI: The State government would launch a free housing scheme for the members of the construction labourers’ welfare board on November 15. The first phase of the programme, which would be launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin on November 15, would benefit 100 construction labourers.

The exclusive housing project would be funded through the welfare fund, which was generated by collecting 1% of the total cost of each construction project as labour Cess. Under the project, the welfare board would sanction Rs 4 lakh for the registered member to build a house in 300 square feet. For the members, who did not have land, the welfare board would allocate the amount benefit under the scheme of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, said chairperson of unorganised labourers welfare board Ponkumar.

The welfare board has more than 15 lakh registered members. “Those who are members for three will benefit under the housing scheme. We have shortlisted as many as 100 beneficiaries from the applicants from across the state,” he said. The authorities are on the look out for land for the housing scheme.