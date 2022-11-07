Customs seize 1.15 kg of gold worth ₹51.42L at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 1.15 Kg of gold worth Rs 51.42 lakh at the Chennai airport.

Based on intelligence, one male Indian national, who arrived from Abu-Dhabi, was intercepted by the Chennai Air Customs Officers. On examination of his person, gold in paste form was found concealed in his undergarments. The recovered gold was about 1.15 kg of 24k purity worth Rs 51.42 lakhs and the same was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested. Further investigation is under progress.