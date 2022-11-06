Stagnated water completely removed in Chennai: Min Ramachandran

CHENNAI: State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran on Sunday said that "stagnated water has been removed from all the 648 places in Chennai."

The Minister, in a press communique, said that in the toll free number 1070, so far, 417 calls were received and out of the total, solution has been provided for 268 calls and action has been recommended for the remaining 149 calls by forwarding them to the concerned officials.

Out of the total 417 calls, 217 were regarding the water stagnation in Chennai and solution has been provided for all the problems raised.

The minister also said that in Chennai, till Saturday, 66 trees were uprooted and they were removed. However, on Sunday, only one tree was uprooted and works to remove it is going on. There are 169 relief camps setup in Chennai and as of now, from October 29 till November 5, 2.83 lakh food packets were distributed. However, the relief camps are empty as people returned to their houses after all the water that entered their houses was drained.

Tamil Nadu received a total of 4.84 mm of rainfall for the 24 hours, ending at 8 am on Sunday, and Mayiladuthurai district received the highest of 22.92 mm. Eraniel in Kanniyakumari district received the highest of 76 mm of rainfall in the state.

So far, 26 persons have died since the commencement of the northeast monsoon season but there was no death recorded on Saturday. However, 26 cattle died and 67 houses and huts were damaged.

According to the IMD predictions, a low pressure area is set to form in southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka on November 9 and it is set to move in the northwest direction to hit the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. However, light to moderate showers are expected in districts such as Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts on Monday.