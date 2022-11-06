Over 900 receive appointment orders during private job mela

TIRUCHY: As many as 912 job seekers were distributed with the employment order in the private job mela organized by the Tiruchy district administration here on Saturday.

The Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Minister for Labour welfare and Skill Ddevelopment CV Ganesan inaugurated the job mela in which as many as 230 private firms including TVS, Reliance Retails, Vijay milk, ABT Maruthi, Annamalai Auto and a few overseas employment service centres took part.

The job mela witnessed 4,381 including 1,620 Women and 45 differently-abled persons participat in the event.

Among them, as many as 912 job seekers were distributed with the appointment orders in the presence of the ministers.

While as many as 787 persons went to the second round of interview and as many as 25 persons were given dole and 47 persons expressed their willingness to undergo skill development programmes run by the government, he said.

While speaking among the participations, the minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, the state government is concentrating only on skill development but also preparing the students to face competitive examinations.