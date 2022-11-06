BJP will provide corruption-free governance in TN: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP State chief K Annamalai on Sunday said that politics should change in Tamil Nadu and the saffron party is working towards it.

Annamalai was invited as a special invitee on a programme to provide welfare assistance to poor people in Mathur.

Under the leadership of District President of Bharatiya Janata Party Manoharan, State Medical Team Secretary Gomathi Viswanathan organised the opening ceremony of Tamarai Clinic at Madhavaram Bazar, and District Treasurer Kumaran organised a program.

He was accorded a grand welcome by singing on behalf of Ambattur Constituency and playing the drum near the flyover.

While speaking to reporters he said, "RSS normalised the riots in northern states. For those who do not understand RSS they lie profusely."

"Politics should change in Tamil Nadu. 10 per cent corruption in a year will prevent a generation from rising by the total corruption in 5 years. If it is 20 per cent, two generations are prevented from coming up,” he added.

"BJP is working daily to change this and bring about change in politics. People will support BJP in the upcoming parliamentary and assembly elections."

He further added, "Free bus travel for women is what the name says but those free bus operates in limited numbers. Due to this, women who rely on it and go to work are facing difficulties. People are suffering a lot due to increase in milk price, electricity bill and property tax. BJP will provide corruption-free governance in Tamil Nadu. Then the biggest change will happen here."