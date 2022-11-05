Travelling trouvailles: Entrepreneur launches book Highway to Swades

CHENNAI: Bhairavi Jain, a Mumbai-based logistics and supply chain entrepreneur, is launching her book Highway to Swades today. Travelling throughout the nation and identifying several unique qualities about each and every person she met on the road is what inspired this book.

Speaking to DT Next about the book she says, “In 2014, I took a trip with my three friends and the trip actually began from Chennai. We travelled 18,118 km for 51 days. We drove across the eastern seaboard, then to the north and all the way down south and the trip culminated in Mahabalipuram.

“During our journey, I met different kinds of people and also had the opportunity to see India through a different paradigm. When I tried going through and processing my experiences, I felt only writing a book would do justice to the adventure.”

She says that their trip was named ‘Highway to Swades’ and the book eventually was titled the same. Bhairavi says, “I started questioning what I wanted to focus on since India is a land of stories. As I sat to write it three years ago, there was so much negativity everywhere. You know, the pandemic happened and everyone was going through something.

“That’s when I decided I wanted to write something that gave people hope. So, I decided to focus on the commonalities that I noticed among people of different states. The book attempts to display and discuss the 12 superpowers or even strengths of people across India.”

The book discusses and offers ideas for applying the twelve superpowers in life that will help them grow as an individual and will also prove to be developmental in all areas of their life. The 12 superpowers that the book discusses are power of enterprise, power of nature, power of heritage, power of creativity, power of knowledge, power of food, power of beauty, power of wellness, power of assimilation, power of inclusion, power of individual, and power of community.

“I hope that readers are able to connect to the stories and experiences that I felt were extremely special and worth sharing. I also hope that they inculcate the 12 superpowers in their life and see how wonderful this beautiful journey we call life is,” she smiles.