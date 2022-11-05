State-run varsities to get new hostels for Rs 150 crore

CHENNAI: Following several complaints, the TN government has decided to improve the infrastructure of hostels attached to the State-run universities, besides constructing new hostel buildings in the institutions at a total cost of over Rs 150 crore.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that as the new admissions have increased, a new hostel will be constructed at the University of Madras for Rs 30 crore. “Likewise, the government has also allocated Rs 49.32 crore to set up a new girls’ hostel at Anna University in 13,075 square meters,” he said. “Similarly, Bharathidasan University will also get a new girls’ hostel in its campus at Rs 10 crore, and the existing one would be renovated soon.”

Since the number of new admissions has increases, the construction of two hostels for women research scholars and postgraduate students at the Bharathiar University campus will be taken up immediately. The official added: “Due to a lack of place for existing students, a new hostel for students and research scholars at Alagappa University will also be constructed for Rs 19.50 crore.”

At present, there are 13 State government universities including the University of Madras, Anna University, Madurai Kamaraj University, and Annamalai University functioning across all districts.